From John Adams Minna

Not less than six worshipers at the Baptist Church in Girigori village in the Rafi local government area of Niger state were on sunday morning abducted by unknown gunmen.

Among those kidnapped according to a reliable source from the area was a woman.

It was gathered that the church that the victims were abducted immediately after the early morning Sunday service which reportedly ended at around 8.30am

According to the source as a result of insecurity in the area the church leadership changed the period of the service from the traditional time of 10am to between 6am and 8am

On Sunday the service according to the source ended at the new time of 8am leaving those kidnapped three of them Sunday school teachers behind to tidy and close the church doors and windows.

It was while they were doing this assignment that heavily armed bandits stormed the church on motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately.

In the process the victims were kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.

The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Niger state chapter Reverend Mathias Echioda when contacted confirmed the story .

Echioda appealed for prayers from faithful for the release of the victims saying the relevant authorities have been informed.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for confirmation of the story.