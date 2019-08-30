Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed and two declared missing when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded Attakar village in Ganawuri District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the attack which took place at about 4 am on Friday, leftover 25 houses burnt.

It was learnt that women, children and the aged have fled the village for fear of another bloody attack.

A former councilor, Attakar Ward, Hon. Anthony Ajimba Billi, who confirmed the attack on the phone, said five persons were killed and two others declared missing.

“There was an attack on our village at Attakar ward of Ganawuri district of Riyom Local Government Area at about 4am when people were still in their sleep. The attack was carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“They killed five persons, two missing and one survived gunshots injuries. The injured is recuperating in the hospital. As we speak now, there is fear in the village; people are moving out in droves; we have suffered several attacks from herdsmen with the aim of taking over our land.”

The member representing Riyom constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong, condemned the incident and said five persons were murdered by the attackers and two missing.

He called on security agencies to set up a strong and viable security checkpoints in the remote villages to curtail the frequent attacks that have claimed dozens of lives.

“I have been at the headquarters of the Operation Safe Haven in Jos, discussing with the commander on how more security will be mobilised and station permanently in the village.

“The village has been under attack for about four years now by Fulani herdsmen and they have resumed now to chase the villagers away to enable them harvest their crops.

“These people have being attacking the villagers with the view of grabbing their land; only the security has the capacity to stop them from achieving their aim. We really need their assistance at the moment.”

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev said his office had not been alerted on the attack and promised to inform the public as soon as he was communicated.