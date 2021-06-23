Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least three people are feared killed as suspected herdsmen attacked a farming community at in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State in the early hours of Wednesday.

The attack which took place in Jauro Gantang Lomudo under Sarkin Dutse, in Mutum Biyu chiefdom resulted in the death of a man with his two children while the wife sustained gun injury.

An eyewitness told our correspondent on the phone that the woman who sustained gunshot injury in the attack is currently receiving treatment at the Hospital, Mutum-Biyu.