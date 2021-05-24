From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Armed herdsmen reportedly killed five persons at Ukoo Abaa village, near Kufai Amadu, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident happened barely eight hours after leaders of Tiv and Fulani agreed to work for peace and end the renewed killings that have claimed over 100 lives and displaced thousands in the last two weeks.

Mr. Paul Yade told Daily Sun on the phone that five persons were macheted to death at Ukoo Abaa village, near the Taraba/ Benue border.

“My uncle’s wife was attacked and robbed of all the money on her, while her daughter, who tried to protest, was cut severally with cutlass and she is receiving treatment at MDG hospital in Amadu.

“The attackers, in their numbers, killed five persons and proceeded to the neighbouring Benue State.

Stakeholders of Tiv and Fulani, on Saturday, signed agreement in Jalingo, to end the killings and pave way for the displaced people to return to their homes.

In a communiqué signed by Alhaji Adamu Abacha (Sarkin Fulani Bali) and Zaki David Gbaa, Ter Bali II and Chairman, Taraba State Tiv Traditional Leaders Council, the groups condemned the attacks and called for a ceasefire.

The groups also resolved to come together, forgive one another and live in peace as brothers and sisters.

The communique reads: “Meeting agreed to set up a 15-man committee to find lasting solution to the crisis and encourage the people to work together for the peace and security of the State.

‘The committee would preach peaceful coexistence in the local communities in the State and encourage the people to report suspicious movement and criminal activities in their domain to traditional rulers and security agencies.”

The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, said he was not aware of the killings, but assured that the Divisional Police Officer of Takum was leading a patrol team to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the area.