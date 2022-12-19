From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Hoodlums yesterday set ablaze a section of the Owerri Magistrate’s Court in Imo State, barely 24 hours after gunmen razed down a High Court in Orlu council in the state.

The magistrate’s court, which is located at the heart of the state capital, was housing the Owerri High Court close to the official residences of the Brigade Commander and the state Police Commissioner.

A source told Daily Sun that the suspects came with explosives and targeted a section of the roof of the facility. It was learnt that case files and documents were reduced to ashes. He wondered how the hoodlums succeeded in setting ablaze the magistrate’s court with the presence of soldiers who had their armoured vehicle stationed at the entrance to the court.

The source said: “Hoodlums have razed part of the Owerri Magistrate’s Court located at Owerri- Orlu Road. It happened today (Sunday). This is very unfortunate. I am still wondering how the hoodlums could attack the court, while the soldiers are stationed at the entrance to the place. It is even more worrisome that the court is very close to the residences of both the brigade commander and the state commissioner of police, and also near to the office of the deputy governor and yet the court was still set ablaze.”

Daily Sun, who visited the scene yesterday afternoon, observed that smokes were billowing out from a part of the court building that was burnt.

The police spokesperson of Imo State Command, Michael Abbattam (CSP), who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the fire had been put out. He also disclosed that the command had begun an investigation into the incident and that the arsonists would be brought to book.