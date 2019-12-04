Lukman Olabiyi

On Friday December 6, about 50, 000 men, women, youth are expected at the premises of Ikorodu Town Hall, in Ikorodu Lagos. They will be participating at this year’s edition of the annual ‘Convocation to Praise: A night of 365 Hallelujah.’

The event is an annual one hosted by the Joy Cometh Ministries founded three years ago by Pastor Olaitan Aromolaran.

Pastor Aromolaran initiated the night of praises and prayers in 2012 when he was a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, the pastor noted that thousands of people have continued to testify to the blessings of God received during the past editions of the programme.

He also enjoined Nigerians to always pray for the country’s leaders. He expressed support for the current closure of the nation’s land borders.

“Until we know where we are going, we will never get there. There is need for us to go through some processes. That is what we are witnessing now on the border closure.”

He said that the closure couldn’t have come at a better time, as all manners of contraband goods have flooded Nigerian markets through the corridors, making it difficult for indigenous producers to remain in business.

The borders have been closed since August, and there has been a high restriction of movement and economic activities around the border, which has dealt big blow on people who chiefly rely on the route for smuggling of goods.

The Senior Pastor of Joy Cometh Ministries said he would align with former President Olusegun Obasanjo who has also supported the closure of the borders.

The man of God expressed optimism that Nigeria would walk tall again despite series of challenges facing, saying that God has started with the country. He said that the present administration believes in the welfare of the people.

“We believe that the more we pray and work harder, the more we become better. Hallelujah is synonymous with good news, anything that had not worked, but suddenly begins to work is greeted with Hallelujah. As we declare Hallelujah Day, we are prophesying that Nigeria will work again, peace will reign in the world again and prosperity will be ours again,” he said.

He explained that the first Hallelujah day, which held in 2012, was directed by God, saying that since everyone believed that Hallelujah is a universal language, a day should be set aside to celebrate World Hallelujah Day.

Pastor Aromolaran disclosed that adequate logistics had been put in place to ensure maximum security for the tens of thousands expected to attend the event.

He expressed optimism that the supplications that would be rendered for Nigeria would have positive effects on the country.

He stressed that Nigeria’s economic, political and social life would bounce back to life through praying and praising God at the revival. The pastor expressed optimism that the event, which is expected to boost the economy of Ikorodu community and its environs, would transport participants to the next level of greatness.

The cleric expressed joy that some other denominations had started holding similar programmes featuring shouts of 365 hallelujah, adding that the development gladdened his heart.

“It is a thing of joy that what started as a little fire a few years ago is now getting people’s attention,” he said.

The Night of 365 Hallelujah is an annual praise and thanksgiving service featuring dozens of clerics, gospel music bands, Christian dance groups, instrumentalists and the shouts of 365 hallelujah.

The crusade started when Aromolaran was a pastor and provincial evangelist with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Covenant of Peace Parish, Ikorodu.

“We have made adequate arrangements for security. The Nigeria Police and other paramilitary and security agencies, the traffic management agencies and others are part of the arrangement. And since it has become obvious that the premises of the town hall cannot contain the crowd, because we are expecting up to 50, 000 people, we have also made arrangements to use the streets around the venue. There will be seats and many mega screens with quality audio facilities, so that those outside won’t miss out on anything. We have also raised a 2, 000- strong mass choir that will be glorifying the name of the lord from time to time.”

On how such an event is funded, the pastor informed that the church and its leaders usually finance the programme.

“All of us are involved – all the church leaders. We don’t solicit money from outside. We don’t even ask the church members to contribute money towards the hosting of the programme. The leaders will come together and do whatever they can do, and the church will then do the rest.”