George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State PDP has again raised the alarm over alleged looting of properties of the state by officials of the outgoing government.

This is even as the party has called on the people to prevent the plundering of their collective commonwealth.

The state Secretary of the party, Mr. Ray Emeana, who stated this while addressing newsmen, disclosed that the party has continued to receive disturbing news of alleged looting and the selling of state government properties.

According to him, “we continued to receive credible and verified information about the wanton plundering and looting of public infrastructure and government properties, by suspected agents of the outgoing administration of His Excellency, Rochas Anayochukwu Okorocha.

“It is regrettable that these illicit activities have continued to intensify with every passing day as we countdown to the last days of the tenure of the current administration on May 29, 2019.

“The situation becomes more worrisome knowing that the outgoing Rochas Okorocha administration has displayed manifest lack of interest in defending government properties since the March 9, 2019 governorship election, which saw Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP emerge victorious.

“Disappointedly, no official of the outgoing administration has shown sufficient will to protect government property as they prepare to hand over to the incoming administration. This negligent or deliberate act or connivance has led to massive looting and plundering of public properties under the watch of this administration.”

Emeana noted that as the party that has been entrusted with governance and the mandate of Imo people from May 29, 2019, that it would amount to irresponsibility on the part of the party to sit and watch while state-owned properties are being destroyed and looted without inhibition.

“Consequently, we are calling on all traditional rulers, town union and village associations, youth bodies and local vigilance groups and the public to rise up and protect all government facilities, properties or public infrastructure within their domain.

“We call on all Imolites to question anyone who is trying to remove, uninstall any government property even in the guise of effecting repairs to such public property within their area or anywhere in Imo State, no matter the guise. We ask that Imo people question anyone found operating on any government land or installation.

“Imo people should make necessary enquiries when they find any person or group of persons tampering with government land or property in any way. The explanation that they may have been sent by officials of the Imo State government should not deter the citizens from acting to forestall their illicit acts and in any case, they should chase them away.

“We call on the outgoing Okorocha administration to make a public statement condemning and distancing itself from the ongoing looting spree as well as taking steps to stop this criminal pillaging of our commonwealth.”

The party scribe warned that civil servants, heads MDGs and parastatals would be held accountable for any missing government property within their care.