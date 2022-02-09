From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

For the third time in two weeks, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced a shift in dates for the registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examination.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, yesterday, said the UTME and DE registration earlier scheduled to start on Saturday, February 12 has been postponed to Saturday, February 19 and would end on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

He said the one week postponement was to allow more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates that would register to participate in the 2022 UTME and DE.

“The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, was also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike,” he said.