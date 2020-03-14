Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely two years after the killing of the paramount ruler of the Adara community of Kaduna State, the Agom Adara, Dr Maiwada Galadima, by kidnappers along Kaduna-Abuja highways, the community has lost one of its kingmakers, Mr. Danladi Yerima.

Yerima, according to the President, Adara Development Association (ADA),

Mr. Awemi Dio Maisamar, died last week Tuesday following a brief illness.

Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Adara Kingmakers Council as well as Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the statement by the President of Adara community, “Danladi Yerima occupied other important positions and played prominent roles in other political, professional, religious and non-govermental organizations.

“Yerima was a fearless and upright leader who stood in defence of his people at all times.

“He worked tirelessly for the development of the Adara nation and the church. He was in the forefront of the fight against the oppression and marginalisation of the Adara people by the present administration in Kaduna state.

“We are deeply devastated by his sudden death . The Adara nation which he served deligently will miss him greatly.

“His remains will be laid to rest in Kufana, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, after funeral prayers at ECWA English Section, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.”