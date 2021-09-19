From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In less than three days that three men were abducted in Kabba some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded ECWA church, Okedayo- a suburb of Kabba while the Sunday service was going on and abducted the pastor with o two others killing one.

Those abducted was the pioneer Provost, College of Education Technical Kabba, Chief Oshadumo and his wife and one person w hose killed inside the church.

It will be recalled that three kidnapping incidents have occurred in the ancient town within the last one week with the invasion of of the Kabba prison where hoodlums released over 200 people.

Eye witness account said Oshadumo worships regularly in the church after his retirement.

Apart from the residential pastor of the church another female worshiper in the church were also said to be kidnapped

According to the reports, a security man who is a staff with College of Education Technical Kabba, Reuben, who was in the church service was shot dead while making efforts to defend him.

It is on record that the pioneer Provost who hails from Jegge, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State retired from Federal College of

Education Okene before he served as the pioneer Provost of College of Education Technical Kabba. .

As of the time of filing in this report the abductors are yet to demand for ransom

