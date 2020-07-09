Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In less than five days that an Army Captain was killed along Abuja- lokoja- Okene highway by men suspected to be armed robbers/ kidnappers two other naval officers were also killed on Thursday evening.

The two officers one Male and the other female were said to have been shot dead at about 6pm while driving in their personal vehicle along the now dreaded area of the highway

This is coming six days after an army captain GSM Abubakar was also killed on the same road while his mother and wife were reportedly kidnapped.

The highway is becoming a nightmare for motorists as the armed robbers / kidnappers maim and kill innocent people at will without any challenge from any quarter.

The officers were traveling in a Toyota sienna bus when they were stopped and the gunmen who opened fire killing them on the spot.

The state police commissioner,Ayuba Ede who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on phone said he had sent his men there to know the details of how and when the incident happened.

It could not be immediately ascertained where they were coming from or heading to when the incident happened.

As at the time of filing in this report, details of the ugly incident is yet to be known.