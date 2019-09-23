Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Criminals terrorising motorists along Kaduna-Abuja highway won big between Saturday and Monday as they successfully kidnapped 13 travelers.

The details of the incidents which happened at two different spots were still sketchy as at the press time.

Seven people said to have been kidnapped at Begiwa Kaso, a village along Kaduna-Abuja on Saturday, September 21 while six others were seized in the early hours of Monday, at Dutse along the same highway.

As at the time of filing this report, a village head in one of the communities who spoke in confidence said, the kidnappers were yet to contact anyone to make any demand.

The Kaduna State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on the development.