Gabriel Dike

For the second year running, a student in Lagos State, Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes emerged the best candidate in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and another two in the top ten list.

The female candidate, who attends school in Lagos, Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu emerged the best in the 2020 UTME with 365. She wants to study Industrial Production Engineering at the University of Ibadan.

Last year, Franklin Ekene Ezeunala, a former student of Meiran Community High School, Alimosho, Lagos emerged the best in 2019 UTME with 347.

Lagos State also produced the 5th best candidate, Adebola Oluwatobi Paul, who scored 358 in the UTME picked Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and wish to study Electrical Engineering.

While another student in the top ten from Lagos Akakabota Fejiro Simeon tied with three others with a score of 352. He picked Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and course of study is Mechanical Engineering.

The top ten list include Nwobi Okwuchukwu David with a score of 363, picked Kwara State University for Mechanical Engineering, Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom, placed third with 359 and choice Covenant University, It’s, Ogun State for Electrical Engineering.

Other candidates in the top ten of the 2020 UTME include Elikwu Victor Chukwuemeka, obtained 359, picked Covenant University, It’s for Computer Engineering, Gboyaga Oluwatobiloba Enoch, scored 356, chose University of Lagos for Computer Engineering, Ojo Samuel Oluwatobi, obtained 355 and selected UNILAG for Electrical Engineering, Utulu Jebose George also scored 355, picked UNILAG for Mechanical Engineering, Osom Akan Awesome, got 353 in UTME and made UNILAG his first choice for Electrical Engineering, Ogundele Favour Jesupemi, obtained 352 for Civil Engineering at University of Ilorin, Alatise Monsurah Bisola, scored 352 and made UNILORIN her first choice, she went for Mechanical Engineering and Adelaja Oluwasemilore Daniel, got 352 for Mechanical Engineering at UNILAG.

Statistics of the best top ten candidates in the 2020 UTME revealed that UNILAG dominated the list with five candidates, OAU, UNILORIN and Covenant recorded two each while UI and KWASU had one each.

Eight of the candidates chose courses from Faculty of Engineering and two from Faculty of Sciences.

As at the time of filling the report, the Lagos State Ministry of Education have not responded if the three candidates are from public schools. The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo did not comment after reading Daily Sun message while ministry image maker, Mr. Kayode Abayomi did not get back to our Correspondent after he promised doing so.