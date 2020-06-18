Gabriel Dike

For the second year running, a student in Lagos State, Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes, has emerged the best candidate in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and another two in the top ten list.

The female candidate, Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu, emerged the best in the 2020 UTME with 365. She applied to study Industrial Production Engineering at the University of Ibadan.

Last year, Franklin Ekene Ezeunala, a former student of Meiran Community High School, Alimosho, Lagos emerged the best in 2019 UTME with 347.

Lagos State also produced the 5th best candidate, Adebola Oluwatobi Paul, who scored 358 while another student in the top ten from Lagos Akakabota Fejiro Simeon tied with three others with a score of 352.

The top ten list include Nwobi Okwuchukwu David, 363, Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom, 359, Elikwu Victor Chukwuemeka, 359, Gboyaga Oluwatobiloba Enoch, 356, Ojo Samuel Oluwatobi and Utulu Jebose George, 355, Osom Akan Awesome, 353, Ogundele Favour Jesupemi, 352, Alatise Monsurah Bisola and Adelaja Oluwasemilore Daniel 352.

Statistics of the best top ten candidates in the 2020 UTME revealed that UNILAG dominated with five candidates, OAU, UNILORIN and Covenant recorded two each while UI and KWASU had one each.