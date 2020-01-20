Bamigbola Gbolagunte,Akure

An outbreak of Lassa fever has again been reported in Ondo State.

A source said scores of patients had been affected by the deadly disease.

The source disclosed that there were more reported cases of the disease at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and other state government hospitals.

It was gathered that medical doctor and other health workers at the FMC, Owo are currently working under the fear of contracting the disease.

While confirming the incident, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro said the issue was being addressed by government officials.

He said: “I am currently at the governor’s office and we are having a meeting. We are working on the report available and the next line of action. That is why I am in the governor’s office. There will be a pronouncement after the meeting.”

It would be recalled that similar outbreak occurred in January 2018 at the same FMC, Owo.