Gabriel Dike

The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos on Tuesday postponed the convocation ceremonies due to security issues. This is the second time within seven months, the event has been shifted.

The convocation ceremonies was earlier scheduled to hold on March 26, 2020 but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted on LASU twitter handle by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, said the decision was taken at extended management meeting held on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

He said the management decided that the forthcoming 24th convocation ceremonies of the university earlier rescheduled to hold between October 30th and November 6th, 2020, be postponed till further notice.

”The postponement is in view of the recent happenings in the state and the country. A new date would be communicated in due course.

”The university management regrets any inconvenience this postponement might cause our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the university.”

In a swift reaction, some affected students faulted the decision of LASU management to postpone the convocation.

”This is bad for we the graduating students. A lot company can’t employ us without presenting our certificate or statement of result. We can’t go for our NYSC without certificate or statement of result. Just give us our certificate.

”Current 400 level students are starting exam come November 9, others are resuming November 9. But here we are postponing our convocation. Our mates in other schools are done with NYSC. Stop postponing our future please.”

Another graduating student said: ”Please we are not asking too much…just give us our certificate and allow us to move on and stop playing Whot game with our lives, after all we re not owing you.”

”Share our certificates and mobilize us for NYSC and stop playing pause and play with our heads,” a graduating student stated.

The former Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, was expected to preside over the initial March 26 convocation lecture of LASU. A total of 8,959 were to be awarded certificates in various degrees and diplomas during the convocation.