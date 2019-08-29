Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, pledged the loyalty of the ninth National Assembly, specifically the upper legislative chamber, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said it will give its maximum support to the administration of President Buhari to enable him achieve a better, prosperous and secured Nigeria for the good of the citizens.

“We will make sure the ninth National Assembly gives him (Buhari) the full support needed to achieve the Next Level agenda in the interest of our people and the country,” Lawan said in his native home, Gashua, at a Town Hall meeting.

“Though there are pockets of opposition from other sides, I assure you all that we won’t fail the President.”

The Senate President, for two days, traversed the six Local Government Areas that make up his Yobe North Senatorial District.