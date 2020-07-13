Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arrived at the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel for the continuation of investigation of corruption allegations against him.

Magu, it was revealed at the weekend, failed to submit the audited accounts of the anti-graft agency to the National Assembly as required by law.

According to Section 37 of the establishment act, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment, ETC) Act 2004, the commission is required to submit its report, including its audited account to the National Assembly every year.

Magu who was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday last week, arrived at the State House Conference Center (Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa), Abuja, at about 9am.

The former EFCC boss is facing a 21 corruption allegation brought against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, he explained why President Buhari approved the suspension of embattled ex-EFCC boss, saying someone occupying such office should live above board.