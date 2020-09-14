Gyang Bere, Jos

Former deputy CBN Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has again for the third time honoured the invitation of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Jos, Plateau State.

Mailafia who was presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 presidential election has been invited three times on less than one month by the DSS over comments on insecurity.

Mailafia arrived the Jos DSS office at exactly 11:09am on Monday morning accompanied by his Lawyer Barr. Yakubu Bawa Esq, his wife Mrs Margaret Vou Mailafia, Pastors of different denominations and some Elders.

Speaking to Journalists, before entering the DSS office Mailafiya said the interview he granted recently that warranted series of invitation has nothing to do with Politics.

“Iam here for the third time to appear before the DSS, I do not know why i have been invited yet again, the invited me the first time I honoured their invitation, the asked me to go and there has been no incident since I did my interviewed, the did invited me again for the second time as law abiding citizen, I beautifully and respectfully honoured their invitation, now again they have invited me for the third time through my lawyer, and I have today decided as a law abiding citizen honoured their invitation.

“Let me say that this has nothing to do with politics, I spoke in the interview as a citizen of this country who loves the people of this country, iam the voice of thousands Voiceless people, Muslim youths have taken me as their voice, Christian youth have taken me as thier voice.

“Thousands of innocent people has been killed in this country in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Southern kaduna, Benue and Plateau State where we are today”.

He said there are killings of innocent citizens all over the country, even the other day a pregnant woman was killed in Bayelsa. I am the voice of the holy martyrs and if i perish, i perish”.

Mailafiya was twice invited by the DSS following an interview he granted to an Abuja based Radio FM station.

In the interview, Mailafiya alleged among other things that a current northern governor was backing Boko Haram insurgents.