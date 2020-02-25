Ademola Aderemi

It has become a yearly ritual in many parts of the country. And if the warnings by the authorities are anything to go by, then this year will be no exception.

Nigerians were recently urged to get themselves prepared for another year of heavy rains and flooding. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) said, in its 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) which was released in Abuja in January, that there would be flooding in many parts of the country in the current year.

At the event which had in attendance a number of stakeholders and top government officials, including Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and Minister of Environment, Muhammed Mahmood, among others, the Aviation minister had said: “Although rainfall is expected to be near normal, heavy rainfall may result in flooding, which could disrupt traffic, delay construction activities, and weaken or wash out the soil and culverts that support roads, tunnels, and bridges.”

And at the maiden news conference of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA) in Abuja on Tuesday, February 4, the Director General, Clement Nze, urged all stakeholders to start preparing for the 2020 flooding season immediately in order to avoid the ‘Fire Brigade Approach.’

Said he: “We are here to use this medium to inform Nigerians, stakeholders, the state governments in particular and individuals that this is the right time you can prepare for flooding.

“The state government and local government areas should avoid what we call generally the ‘Fire Brigade Approach’ when the rain is already here.

“So various governments of Nigeria should begin to prepare for possible flooding for 2020, open up the drainages or create drainage paths where there are none. Remove the structures that are within the flood plains, and let there be adequate drainage paths,” he said.

The NHISA boss recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) released its 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) on January 21 where a number of predictions were made.

“In their prediction,” Nze noted, “they said the onset of the rainy season in the southern part of Nigeria will be starting from Feb. 24, and in the North, like Sokoto and Katsina, the earliest will be June 22.

“And then for the rainfall to begin to cease, because it starts ceasing from the North, according to their prediction, from September 26, it will start ceasing from the North downwards to the south, by Dec 28.

“This year, the rainfall, from their prediction, will start early and end within the normal time. It means we are going to have a longer period of rainfall if the prediction goes through or things go on as predicted. There will be a longer spell of rainfall but we are monitoring it.

“Sometimes there can be flooding in Nigeria when the rains have stopped. For instance, last year when the rains had ceased in Nigeria in early November, Cameroon opened the Lagdo Dam on October 10.

“A greater part of Adamawa was submerged, Taraba, Benue and eventually Kogi State were all flooded. That was in the dry spell in Nigeria when rainfall has ceased. So when they open their dam and there is no rainfall in their own territory, flooding will occur.”

Nigerians are not unfamiliar with heavy rains and the attendant flooding. Nearly every year, flooding causes untold misery in many parts of the country. Many are sacked from their houses, homes, farmlands and personal belongings are destroyed, while several social and economic activities are paralysed. On each occasion, many people are displaced while some also lose their lives.

With the latest prediction, many Nigerians have expressed fear on the capacity of the authorities to forestall another series of flood-induced disasters.

And they are quite justified. Over the years, warnings such as these have hardly helped in averting tragedies caused by flooding.

Between July and November 2012, Nigeria recorded what have been termed its worst floods in 40 years. Within that period, 30 states in the country experienced huge floods that killed 363 people and displaced well over two million. About seven million people were affected by the flooding which destroyed homes, farmlands, economic trees and other property worth about N2.6 trillion.

Flooding in subsequent years has not been too catastrophic, but people in many states still have their homes, streets and business premises flooded. In 2015, about 53 people died as a result of flooding in parts of the country while more than 100, 000 people were displaced. The following year, 38 people were killed with more than 92, 000 people displaced. In 2017, more than 250, 000 people were affected by flooding. And over 100 people were killed by floods in 2018.

But many have wondered why Nigeria continues to experience flooding form year to year. One of the reasons, according to some experts, is that Nigeria is home to two of West Africa’s great rivers – Niger and Benue. The two rivers became one in Lokoja and flow down south into the Atlantic. When their water levels get high, the rivers and their tributaries overflow and inundate communities along their path.

All over the states, there are rivers that also cause flooding in communities and farmlands.

Besides the rivers, data from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has shown that there is a rising trend in annual rainfall. There is also a heavy precipitation upstream on the Benue and Niger rivers – in Cameroon, Mali and the Niger Republic, which contributes large volumes of water to Nigeria’s river system.

Some dams within and outside the country have also been cited as being partly responsible for the perennial floods that yearly ravage Nigeria. Each year, the water levels at the three main electricity-generating dams at Kainji and Jebba on the Niger River and the Shiroro Dam on the Kaduna River rise following the heavy rains. And when the excess water is released downstream, flooding occurs.

A major cause of flooding in Nigeria is the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon. Each year, the authorities in that country release excess water from the dam, and Nigerians are the major victims.

But many are worried that neither the government nor the citizens would do any major thing to prevent flooding this year.

Chuks Okeke, an estate surveyor living in Ajegunle area of Lagos, said nothing would be done this year, just like it had always happened over the years.

His words: “Each year, these warnings are issued. There is no year that the relevant agencies warn of possible flooding across the country. Yet, the state governments merely mouth excuses and do nothing. Some, like Lagos, would order the citizens to relocate from flood-prone areas, but they would not tell the people where to go. You would think that the state governments would have started enlightening their people immediately these warnings were given, but no way. Nothing would be done till the rains start, then there would be flooding. By now, government should be clearing the canals and other drainage channels. But nothing of such is being done.

“But the people also have their faults, especially in a place like Lagos. If you check the gutters, you would be shocked that they have become refuse dumps. People do things without considering the consequences, and there are no sanctions for running foul of the law.”

Last year, the spokesman for NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye also expressed similar concerns.

His words: “Go to Lagos and other neighbouring states, and you will see that the drainage has been filled with refuse and other wastes. Therefore, if the rain begins, there is no how we won’t record a flood disaster.

“The state and local governments are responsible for the expansion of the drainage, which is why the director-general of NEMA had sent letters to all of the governors, calling their attention to it, and they had all shown interest.

“As we expect more rain this year, parents should be very careful with their children. When you see that the rain is about to fall, it is better you don’t allow your children to go anywhere for that period. Motorists should also drive carefully while plying the roads.”

Last year, in the wake of the devastations and displacements caused by flooding in some parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to Nigerians to pay heed to the early warning flooding alerts issued by the relevant government agencies intended to safeguard lives and property.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari, the President said: “I want to appeal to Nigerians to please heed early warning flooding alerts by relevant government agencies intended to safeguard lives and property. These alerts are well meaning and for the good of everybody.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes to the families of all who lost their lives in recent flooding incidents, as well as those who lost property.

“I have directed @nemanigeria to immediately provide relief assistance to all affected communities and persons across the country.”

But the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has assured that it was ready and capable of handling predicted flooding in parts of the country in 2020.

Director-General of the agency, Mr Mustapha Maihaja also advocated that key stakeholders in disaster management should be brought together to chart the way forward toward handling the predictions.

His words: “Preparations and planning are key to any successful activity or project. Knowing our role in disaster management, we started our planning since October through November, last year. So, we have come out with a work plan that guides us on a step-by-step approach to possibilities. And with the seasonal rainfall prediction released, we will now engage all stakeholders for technical meetings.

“The report will be analysed vis-à-vis the possibilities as far as disaster management is concerned and at the end, we will come out with a disaster management implications and socioeconomic consequences should the flood occur,” he said.

He said the agency would be airing sensitisation campaigns through radio jingles and television programmes, noting that the organisation had also perfected plans on sensitising flood-prone communities through video clips.

“We intend to bring a new approach to sensitising people as we have made plans to go directly to these flood-prone communities with video clips to show them the dangers of staying in these areas in case flood occurs. That will prepare them so that when there is need for evacuation, they will listen to us,” he said.

Meanwhile the Lagos State Government said it has started working on preventing flooding in the state. The government said its officials at the weekend inspected some ongoing drainage clearance and dredging projects in the state.

The team, which was led by the Special Adviser, Drainage Services, Joe Igbokwe and Permanent Secretary, Drainage Services, Lekan Shodeinde visited canals and drainages under systems 6c, 5 and 4, which comprise LUTH/Itire/Daniyan in system 6c; Babs Animashaun in system 5 and Alaka/Iponrin/Tejuoso to Gbagada Bariga, Anthony Oke, Alo and Apelehin Buxton Cole in system 4.

Speaking with journalists after the inspection exercise, Mr Igbokwe said in preparation for the rains, the government was paying desired attention to the clearing of drainage channels in the State.

He explained that the tour became necessary in order to ascertain the level of work carried out by the contractors assigned to dredge and clear some of the canals as a means to resolve flooding issues.

Igbokwe gave assurance to residents that with the early commencement of the clearing of major drainages, manholes and canals, when the rains commence, it will flow into its natural channels.

While noting that the ultimate goal of clearing and dredging of the drainage channels and canals was to allow easy passage of rainstorm water, the Special Adviser warned residents who have erected fences impeding the passage/movement of machinery that would ensure the clearing of silts at System 6c in Itire to remove them immediately or have them demolished.

He also implored all those who have constructed one form of contraption or the other on drainage alignments and setbacks to remove them immediately or have them removed.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Shodeinde said it was regrettable that many of the channels that have been cleaned before were being littered with refuse again by some residents.

He, therefore, called for a change of heart from the people, warning that the continued dumping of refuse in canals and drains would come back to haunt them, if they do not desist.