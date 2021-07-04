From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has again sacked his Special Advisers (SAs) for the second time in less than five months.

The governor had earlier in February sacked all the Special Advisers and Director Generals but later recalled some of the sacked appointees.

Matawalle in a statement by the Acting Secretary. to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Kabiru Balarebe said all the Special Advisers except that of the Security Affairs DIG Mamman Tsafe (Rtd) are relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

“This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the State, irrespective of political affiliations.

“Accordingly, all the affected Special Advisers should hand over affairs of their respective offices, and Government properties under them to their Directors General and/or Accounting officers.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor appreciated their contributions in running the government while in office,” he said.

It will be recalled that governor Matawalle had on Tuesday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.