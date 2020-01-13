Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has again called for the release of militant leaders, Henry Okah and his brother Charles.

They are both serving prison terms in South Africa and Nigeria respectively for the twin-car bomb attack on Independence Day in 2010.

MEND’s spokesman, Jomo Gbomo who disclosed this in a statement via e-mail said MEND emissaries made the appeal over the weekend when it visited former President Goodluck Jonathan over the attack on his residence in Otuoke Ogbia Local Government Area on December 24.

The militant group which had earlier condemned the attack on Jonathan’s residence said the group used the opportunity to pledge its support to work for the former President for peace in the Niger Delta region.

While noting that its ceasefire is still intact, Gbomo disclosed that Jonathan also expressed optimism to work with MEND to sustain the peace in the region.

At the solidarity visit, MEND sympathized with the former President and his family while emphasizing the futility of violence and terror as means of enthroning a better deal for the Niger Delta region, except as a last resort, and gave assurances that its unilateral ceasefire of May 30, 2015 still stands. MEND reiterated the group’s irrevocable commitment to peace. Accordingly, MEND called on the Federal Government to initiate dialogue towards the release of the Okah brothers, Henry and Charles, as well as other individuals currently in prison and detention centres Nationwide.

Furthermore, MEND used the opportunity afforded by the solidarity visit to pledge to work together with former President Jonathan towards bringing sustainable peace and development to the Niger Delta.”