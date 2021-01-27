By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Recently, Mgbidi, a community in Imo State, came alive as the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries visited the town with a message of revival and hope during the mission’s four-day annual crusade that was targeted at setting captives free and healing the sick.

A large crowd attended the programme, while observing all the laid down health safety rules and protocols to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

A major part of the programme was Chinaraekele Winners Orisa’s life-changing encounter with the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, who is now the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District. The 11-year-old boy would forever remain grateful to God for ordering his steps to the church’s programme.

It was a date with his destiny helper as he went home bagging a scholarship to the university level. While taking his ailing mother to the crusade for healing, he had no premonition that it was actually his own day of glory.

Out of the thousands of congregants, Okorocha, who was also at the crusade, spotted the poor boy and was moved to touch his life positively. And he wasted no time in doing so.

Expectedly, Winners, who is in primary five in Aba, Abia State, received the award with shock and joy. Although he lives with his parents and schools in Abia, he hails from Umuoma in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Giving out the award, Okorocha remarked that there was something unique about the young boy that got his attention immediately he sighted him. Despite the fact that the ushers tried to stop the boy from meeting his benefactor, the senator insisted that he should be brought to him.

Okorocha was later told that the boy was responsible for guiding his partially blind mother wherever she goes. The former governor was further touched by the boy’s family story.

“In order to save me and help me to regain my sight, my son brought me to the crusade. I thank God for remembering my family through this programme,” Mrs. Precious Ndidiamaka Orisa said.

The former governor also gave Winners’ mother N200,000 to start any trade of her choice. This, he believed, would translate to daily income that would put food on the table for the family.

The crusade played host to worshippers and dignitaries from across Africa and beyond. The participants came from Mali, the United States, Ghana, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire and Sudan, among other countries. The Governor of Bayalsa State, Douye Diri, was among those that attended the programme.

While the programme lasted, 10 babies were delivered. Worshipers, who received God’s divine visitation shared their testimonies.

The pastor of the church, Lazarus Muoka, called on the worshippers to live a holy life. He assured the congregation that there were great gains in practising what is written in the word of God.

“People should be conscious of termites that destroy the vine. Above all, the Lord is coming back soon. Where will He meet us when he comes?” he queried.

The cleric prayed that God should wipe out the coronavirus pandemic from the surface of the earth and heal all the people that have been affected by the deadly disease.