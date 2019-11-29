Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed 2 gun trucks belonging to the Boko Haram Terrorists and killed scores of their fighters at Borgozo in Borno State.

Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who this known in a statement said “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed 2 Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) gun trucks and killed some fighters at Borgozo in Borno State. This was achieved on 26 November 2019 when Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Jets and a helicopter gunship were scrambled to provide close air support to ground troops as they repelled a BHT attack on the location.

“The aircraft, upon arrival overhead the target area, tracked and engaged 3 of the BHT gun trucks that were involved in the attack. “The BHTs moved the vehicles under some trees, while some of the fighters alighted the vehicles and attempted to escape into the surrounding bushes. The attack aircraft engaged them, scoring accurate hits on 2 vehicles, which were seen engulfed in flames, and neutralizing some of the fleeing terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.