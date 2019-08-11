Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), says its Air Task Force (ATF), of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed scores of terrorists belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), in Borno State.

NAF Director of People Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at multiple locations within Kollaram, a settlement on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State. The operation, which was conducted on 9 August 2019 as part of the ongoing Operation GREEN SWEEP 3, targeted three compounds in the village, where Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports had earlier indicated that the ISWAP fighters were concentrated.

“Consequently, following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed significant presence of the terrorists in the designated areas, the ATF scrambled three Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the locations. The munitions of the jets hit the desired points of impact of the targets causing damage to the buildings and neutralising dozens of the terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”