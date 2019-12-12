Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said its Air Force (NAF) Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has again destroyed more strongholds of the Boko haram terrorists and killed aviaries of their members.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed some of their structures in massive air strikes conducted yesterday, 11 December 2019, at Kokiwa and Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The air strikes were conducted in continuation of Operation RATTLE SNAKE after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, established that the BHTs had intensified activities in the targeted settlements with a view to launching attacks against own troops’ locations in the area.

“The ATF therefore detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the 2 locations. The combat aircraft took turns attacking targets at both locations, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts leading to the neutralization of several BHT fighters as well as the destruction of many of their structures, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.