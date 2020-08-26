Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded another feat with killing of top commanders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in an air bombardment of their major administrative headquarters in Borno state.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said prominent terrorists leaders, including Abu Imraana, ISWAP Naval Commander, Mallam Ibrahim and Mallam Abba, are believed to be among those killed during the air raid conducted after intelligence reports revealed their presence in the area.