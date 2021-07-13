From Fred Itua, Abuja

An early morning downpour, yesterday, exposed the National Assembly roof in another round of leaking.

Last month, a similar incident occurred during plenary.

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) had last month issued a statement that the earlier leakage was as a result of a blockage of the rooftop of the complex.

The water was leaking directly from the roof while journalists and photographers were busy taking pictures and videos.

Contract for the complex was awarded to ITB Nigeria on February 18, 1996 by the FCDA during the military regime of the late head of state, General Sani Abacha, at the cost of $35.18 million.

The first phase was completed in the 1990s and the second phase was completed between 2007 and 1999.

For over 20 years, the structure was not renovated.

In 2019, when the new leadership of the National Assembly, led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila came to power, they approached President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to renovate the complex.

FCDA was mandated to send a budget to the National Assembly for the renovation of the complex since it is a national monuments.

A budget of about N37 billion was approved for the renovation.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020, the budget for the renovation project was further reduced to N9 billion without any cash backing.

