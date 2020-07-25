Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Friday restated its stance that the National Assembly (NASS) ruined the interventionist agency through the award of contracts to members of both chambers.

Executive Director (Projects) of the commission, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh who re-affirmed the position of the IMC in Asaba, Delta state said members of NASS in the past 20 years, saw the NDDC as a farm and not an interventionist agency.

He alleged that NASS members perpetrated the fraud that ruined the commission through the Office of the Secretary to Federal Government (SGF).

Ojougboh spoke at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien during a courtesy call on the monarch, prior to the launch of a N450 million police equipment fund sponsored by the commission.

He said since the commencement of the probe of NDDC by NASS, members were yet to indict the IMC, adding that the aim of NASS members was return the commission from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) to SGF office in order to continue the sleaze.

Ojougboh accused the senator representing Delta north, Peter Nwaoboshi, alleging that his factory in Asaba was the warehouse where other lawmakers receive NDDC contracts.

“Look at our son, Nwaoboshi, his factory is the warehouse of NDDC, they will award the contract, they will now say they received the contract in his factory. We have the list of the contracts given to NASS members, all of them were collected through Mutu, Nwaoboshi, Manager and Ojo.

“What the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs said was very right, he did not recant, that is what people don’t understand. He said since we came, we have not awarded any contract. Therefore, the 9th Assembly is not involved, the involvement of the 9th Assembly is through Ojo.”