From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state police command has said it has rescued a kidnap victim, Anthony Duke Effiom a former councillor in Calabar South Local government Area of Cross River state and Recovered one (1) AK 47 Riffle with an empty magazine in Nasarawa State

This was contained in a press release signed by the police public Relations officer, Asp Ramhan Nansel made available to journalist in Lafia, on Saturday, saying On 25/1/2022 at about 2150hrs, a distress call was received that unidentified gunmen blocked the road at Kurmin Shinkafa along Akwanga-Keffi expressway and abducted one Hon. Anthony Duke Effiom, a former councillor in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River state.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi deployed Police operatives attached to Garaku Division, all the tactical teams of the Command in conjunction with operatives of the Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Response Team to go after the Kidnappers”.

“Consequently, on 29/1/2022 at about 0100hrs, the operatives trailed the abductors to their hideout at Angwan Maigini Village, where a gun duel ensued; succumbing to the superior fire power, the hoodlums escaped into the forest in different directions with varying degrees of injuries and the victim was rescued unhurt by the Police.”

The Commissioner Police, CP Adesina Soyemi applauded the police operatives for a job well done and praised their pragmatic display of gallantry. He however, warned all criminals to flee Nasarawa State or meet their Waterloo.