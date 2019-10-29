Okey Sampson, Aba and Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The family of Eze Isaac Okwu Kanu, traditional ruler of Afaraukwu community, Umuahia North Local North Government of Abia State and father of leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), has debunked rumour of his death.

The rumour began nine days after the IPOB leader announced the passing of his mother, Ugoeze Sally Nneme Kanu, who died on August 30, in Bavaria, Germany after a protracted illness.

Rumour had it that Eze Kanu died but the announcement of his passage was being delayed because his wife was yet to be buried.

Debunking the rumour, younger brother of the IPOB leader and

spokesman of the family, Prince Emma Kanu, insisted their father was was alive.

“It is not true that our father is dead. It is a wicked and stupid

rumour being perpetrated by haters of the IPOB global family and those who also do not wish the Kanu family well. I assure you that such people would, at the end, be disappointed.”

He said it was true that their mother’s death devastated the monarch, but the shock arising from it was being properly managed.

“Our father is doing well. He is trying to deal with the shock at the moment, and you know it’s not easy,” he said.

Also speaking on the rumour, President General of Afaraukwu

Development Union, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, said it was not true that their monarch was dead.

“Our Eze came back to his palace in September and he is alive,” Ndubueze said.

When our correspondent visited Eze Kanu’s community, people were seen going about their normal businesses.