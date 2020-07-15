Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The fast-waning Igbo philosophy of ‘Onye ayana nwanneya’ (Be your brother’s keeper) that had been the driving force of the people was recently rekindled in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This happened while Nnewi in the United States (N-USA), an umbrella organisation of indigenes of Nnewi living in the United States of America, brought succour to their indigent kith and kin at home.

They donated 560 bags of rice, 560 bags of beans, 560 cartons of noodles and undisclosed sums of money, among other things, to their people.

N-USA delegation, consisting of three illustrious sons of the town: Mbadiwe Okongwe, Mr. Ugochukwu Uzodike and Dr. Okey Chidolue, its founding president, was received by the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu, at his Otolo Nnewi palace.

At the presentation ceremony, leader of the delegation, Chidolue, said the items were humble contributions of sons and daughters of the town living in the US, who wanted to express their concerns over the plight of needy brothers and sisters at home: “Though there are rich people in Nnewi, yet there are others who cannot afford good meals. Nnewi people in the United States took cognisance of the fact that there are people who cannot afford their own meals, especially the elderly ones; these are people N-USA wants to identify with, especially in this period of pandemic.”

Another member of the team, Okongwe, a former board of trustees chairman of Nzukora Nnewi, said the items were their modest attempt at putting food on the tables of indigent people.

He said: “These items will be handed over to presidents of the four quarters of the community for onward distribution to target beneficiaries. Each beneficiary will go home with one bag of rice, one bag of beans and a carton of noodles. I will plead that the quarter presidents should ensure proper distribution of the items.”

In his remarks, Uzodike noted that a number of Nnewi sons had distributed similar items to indigent people in the community, but also urged other affluent individuals to emulate such gestures.

President-general of Nzukora Nnewi, Ugochukwu Udemezue, who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked the diaspora group for bringing succour to poor people at their hometown. He pledged that the items would be judiciously distributed: “What our brothers and sisters resident in the United States have demonstrated today does not come as a surprise. Their think-home disposition is notable. We can only give them our words that what they have brought to their people will get to them.”

Earlier, while receiving the consignment on behalf of the town, Igwe Orizu commended the group for remembering their brothers and sisters at home, who could not properly fend for themselves: “What has just happened here today is a practical demonstration of what Nnewi people are known for. Nnewi man is his brother’s keeper; when he eats, he remembers his brother or sister, who cannot afford what he eats.

“Our prayers and blessings will remain with Nnewi people in the United States, who demonstrated their love for their people. We look forward to receiving similar gestures from other groups,” he said.