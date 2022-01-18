From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A group of Igbo professionals, Nzuko Umunna, have pushed for the release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, ahead of tomorrow’s sitting by an Abia State High Court in Umuahia to deliver judgment on a human rights suit he brought before it.

The group, in its appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, is also seeking political solution to every other issue preceding or arising from Kanu’s rendition from Kenya. It also made a case for Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Ngozi Odumuko, the group urged President Buhari to explore the opportunities provided by the intervention of South East governors, South East NASS Caucus, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pa Mbazulike Amaechi and some groups in the South East to release Kanu and resolve his matter politically.

“Public opinion and sentiments show that Nigerians want Mr President to deploy political solution and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Political solution will lead to permanent peace and sense of nationhood, as the country will only experience true progress in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility,” the group said.

While praising Kanu’s legal team for exploring all legal options for his release, Nzuko Umunna urged the Federal Government to constructively engage Kanu and all self-determination leaders, and save the country from undue distractions.