From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A group of Igbo professionals, Nzuko Umunna has once again pushed for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, ahead of Wednesday’s sitting of Abia State High Court in Umuahia to deliver judgment on a human rights suit he brought before it.

The Igbo Think Tank in its appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari is also seeking political solution to every other issue preceding or arising from Kanu’s rendition from Kenya, in addition to the case of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The leader of IPOB, a group seeking self-determination, has been in detention for several months after he was abducted in Kenya and ‘bundled’ to Nigeria.

Kanu is challenging what he called a violation of his human rights and the 2017 military invasion of his family home.

The suit, which was filed by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, is asking the court to declare as illegal, the action of the Nigerian government in the ‘abduction’ of the IPOB leader in Kenya and his rendition to Nigeria to be allegedly tortured and dehumanized.

IPOB in a statement, weekend, insisted there would not be sit-at-home in South East on that day but urged all members to storm the court.

But the Nzuko Umunna in a press release on Monday once again urged President Buhari to explore the opportunities provided by the intervention of South East Governors, South East NASS Caucus, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pa Mbazulike Amaechi and some groups in the South East to release Kanu and resolve his matter politically.

A statement by Ngozi Odumuko, the Executive Secretary of Nzuko Umunna, in seeking immediate and political resolution, cited the earlier requests made by Igbo traditional rulers, representatives of Igbo Archbishops, Bishops and other Igbo leaders in that regard.

It noted that the “public opinion and sentiments show that Nigerians want Mr President to deploy political solution and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

He praised Ejimakor and Kanu’s legal team for exploring all legal options for his release, the Nzuko Umunna urged the Federal Government to constructively engage Kanu and all self-determination leaders, and save the country from undue distractions.

“Political solution will lead to permanent peace and sense of nationhood, as the country will only experience true progress in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility,” the group stated.