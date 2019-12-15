Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Another death gale has swept through the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, following the death a lecturer, Dr. Victoria Adeniyi.

This is occurred barely 48 hours after another lecturer, a Professor of Paediatrics, Professor Jerome Elusiyan, was shot dead by unknown gunmen while on an official trip to Edo State where he had gone to supervise an examination.

We gathered that until her death early Sunday morning, the late Adeniyi had remained the Acting Head, Department of Dramatic Arts of the university.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, who confirmed the incident, stated that the deceased, who directed this year’s 44th convocation play which was staged four days ago, was also a part of the academics procession of the grand finale of the convocation ceremonies on Saturday.

Olarewaju disclosed that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who was visibly unhappy, had visited the university’s Teaching Hospital and directed that necessary papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem on the deceased Adeniyi.