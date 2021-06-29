By Lukman Olabiyi

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has declared that the country is sitting on a bomb over its rising population without corresponding plans for the citizens.

The monarch said no matter the good intention of government without plans that correspond with the number of its citizens, it would resulted in disaster.

Akiolu made the comment in his goodwill message at relaunch of Jigi-Bola, free health medical mission during era of former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is now being reintroduced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Jigi-Bola which is repackage and relaunched by Governor Sanwo-Olu, was organised by the state ministry of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs,.

The initiative is to strengthen the state’s capacity for efficient eye and ear cares delivery at the grassroots.

Akiolu who shared same view with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the rising population of country, also reechoed the alarm raised by the former president, said currently, the government is only capable of taking care five percent in the population of youths while the remaining 95 percent are the one roaming about.

Akiolu in his word:”This initiative is a laudable one but you need to add education, right from elementary, secondary school to university…. My dear son, Bola Tinubu who introduce this programme did alot of research before he came out with it 20 years ago and it has help alot. I commend this present governor because he came on board at the most difficult time yet is doing everything humanly possible to make sure Lagosians get dividend of democracy; God will be him and his family. Look at what happens after of #EndSARS protest, my palace was vandalized by unknown people but all this was a result of lack of education. I pray for this country every and our number one citizen, am pleading Lagos deserve a special status because it cater for nearly every part of the world. Former president Obasanjo said something which is very important regarding our population,.. Form information at hand my pioneer tenant, Raw Materials Research and Development Council conducted a research in all 774 local government in the whole country on youths on things that can be done, from the report majority of the youths are willing and able if giving the opportunity but the government can only cater for five percent to whole population, the remaining 95 percent is left to be roaming about, it is just a time bomb, almighty Allah will not allow us to see another disaster but government has to do something quickly too and Lagos deserve special status”

Meanwhile, the state government has disclosed that 250,000 Lagosians will benefit from the relaunch of the Jigi-Bola at the first instance.