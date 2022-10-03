From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Like they did last Saturday, supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, have shut down Asaba, Delta State capital.

The supporters are having a road walk across major streets of the state capital, creating awareness on the aspiration of the former governor of Anambra State.

Their take off point, like Saturday, is the Inter Bau Flyover from where they are marching through to Traffic Light along Nnebisi Road.