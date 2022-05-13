From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Ex-governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2020 Edo State governorship election, Mabel Oboh, yesterday, sent a Save Our Soul message to governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to save the people of Esan land from the incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

Oboh, in a petition titled, “SOS, Save Esan from marauding Killer-herdsmen. Do you agree?”, made available to newsmen in Benin City, said, the cry became necessary because the Esan people in Ubiaja, Ugboha and other communities, in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state, have been deprived of their livelihoods.

She said the communities which were hitherto food baskets of the state can no longer boast of such noting that it is either their wives are being raped and killed in their farms or their husbands are killed in their farms.

The former governorship candidate said these incidents have constantly sent fears into the minds of the farmers, thereby preventing them from going to their farms to eke out a living.

She said this is the planting season, but for fear of being attacked by the Fulani herdsmen in their farms, they have kept them away from their farms.

She added that with this development, the aftermath would be hunger and starvation in the land.

She said worse still, the Fulani herders also feed their cows with the crops in their various farms unhindered just as she added that Esan people who are living outside the Edo state are afraid to visit home for fear of being kidnapped or killed.

She, therefore, called on the international communities, well-meaning Nigerians to help prevail on the government to save the people of Esan land from the hands of the herdsmen.

“My name is Mabel Oboh, For the love of humanity, please sign and share this petition with as many people as possible.

“The Esan people are being kidnapped, killed, and raped by herdsmen on a daily basis!!. Join us in our appeal to the Executive Governor of Edo State, H.E. Godwin Obaseki to help save the innocent people of Esan land, Edo State. Thank you. Signed: Mabel Oboh, “she said.