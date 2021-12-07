From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and 19 other Igbo youths detained by security agencies.

This demand was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Chika Adiele, yesterday.

The group while lamenting the failure of successive Nigerian leaders to arrest the nation’s socio-economic drift also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig his administration’s security architecture to protect Nigerians.

They also urged the governors of the South East region to put every mechanisms in place to encourage Igbo youths to fully take charge of the operational runnings of local security outfit, known as Ebube Agu.

“Nigeria is unfortunately at the precipice; citizens are now at the mercy of economic buccaneers whose sole purpose is to engineer clash and divert our attention from the realities of our time.

“The Igbo youths under the leadership of Damian Okafor rightly feels alienated and bewildered over the lack of clarity of vision. We demand that President Buhari rejigs his administration’s security architecture to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, and also bridge the gap between the leaders and the led.

“That the Federal Government should immediately declare a state-of-emergency to deplorable South East roads, which has become a death trap.

“That Ndigbo youth should be given a level playing field, and empowered economically like their counterparts in other part of the country so as to enable us discharge our civic duties, and expedite action on the release of 19 Igbo youths who are being persecuted on trumped up charges.

“That the illegal detention of our brother and son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, be revisited and subsequently released with immediate effect,” The group demanded.”

