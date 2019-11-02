Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may not sustain its political dominance beyond the Buhari years.

The former governor, who spoke on Saturday in Kano, hinged his fears on the fact that the ruling party has not been able to evolve an alternative political force who has both the appeal and integrity of President Muhammad Buhari.

He recalled that the APC was hurriedly put together ahead of the 2015 general elections by different political parties and interests saying that their success was a result of their common resolve and team spirit as a party.

“But right now, I thought we should have continued with the same spirit that saw us through the 2015 elections. But that does not seem to be the case” he stated.

He added that“ President Muhammadu Buhari gave character to APC, he brought his integrity to bear in the party and he made it what it is in the Northern part of the country, especially with the masses of the North who saw him as a true leader” .

“So we all rode on that to achieve that victory. But after the credibility of Buhari was brought into this party, there seems to be nothing…. There seems to be no alternative force in the same manner that would lead the party to victory 2023” he stated.

“And that is why I have expressed my concern that if we are not very careful, APC might go with Buhari in 2023. And that would not be a very great news for the founding fathers of this great party”

He regretted the crisis between the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki , describing it as most unfortunate while insisting that, “A true political party cannot work against itself”

He advised the gladiators in the crisis in the APC in Edo State to,” reconcile and relax their differences in the interest of the future of the party” while admonishing that,” a party divided against itself can never stand”.

He added that , “A political should be a group of people who share a common political interest and beliefs and who pursue a common goal and common objective for the good of the common man”.

“But where a political party is full of internal crisis, it is no longer a political party in the real sense of a political party” said the Senator who came to Kano for a wedding ceremony that was held at the Emirs palace.

On the Presidency going to the East in 2023, he explained that a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is possible, adding however that the dream of power moving to East can only be realized with the active support and endorsement of other groups in Nigeria.

“Democracy is about the people and the South East is not on its own. It is part and parcel of this country. And it is possible (Nigerian President of Igbo extraction). But it is possible with supports of other states and other ethnic groups”.

Owelle Okorocha however explained that he is not a fan of power reservation to a particular group or interest under a democracy.

“At this stage in the nation’s political history, The sentiment of where you come from should not be factor in determining the position you will hold in this country” he stated.

“Rather we should start looking for people that have something upstairs and who can afford to bring about development and the dividends of democracy in this country.” he stated.

“We must grow above that and begin to think of people who have the capacity, the capability to handle the affairs of this country and make it a giant of Africa that it should be”