From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Officials of the Ondo state security Network Agency codenamed “Amotekun” have returned another 137 illegal occupants of forest reserves in the state who are suspected to be security threat to the state.

This is coming 48 hours after 42 persons who were of Hausa extraction were returned to their home states of of Jigawa and Kano.

The Hausas were apprehended at Elegbeka forest along Ifon-Owo road on their arrival from an unknown destination.

The State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the illegal forest occupants would be led out of the state by his men.

He said “We got an Intel that many people bombarded the forest at Elegbeka in Ifon area of the state.and we swept into action immediately.

“We asked for their mission but they were not able to give us a clear cut of what they are here for. We brought some of them to Akure and their sponsors to the headquarters of Amotekun for proper investigation.

“We profiled them and we found out that they were conniving with some persons in Ose Local Government Area of the state. The aim is to give them space for settlement in the government’s forest reserve which makes them illegal occupants of the forests.”

“We are sending them back to where they claimed they came from,” Adeleye added.