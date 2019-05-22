Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

For the third time in one month, students of the Ondo State Government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, yesterday, protested the hike in their tuition.

The students who took the protest to major roads in Akure, chastised Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his stand on the new fees. The protesters moved round major streets of Akure chanting various anti-government songs and called for quick reverse of the tuition.

The state government had recently announced a new tuition for the students of the university, a development which sparked protests by the students.

The institution had made a 100 percent increment in its tuition, and later reduced it to 75 percent for new intakes.

However, the protesters, who blocked major streets in Akure, complained that the policies of Governor Akeredolu on education were not favourable.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesting students blocked some roads in the state capital and called on Governor Akeredolu to allow reasons to prevail.

They also called on traditional and religious leaders within and outside the state to prevail on government to revert the tuition to the old regime.