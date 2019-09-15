Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, was once again on target as Lille claimed a 2-1 win against Angers SCO on match day five in the French Ligue 1 on Friday.

The Nigerian forward bagged a brace on the opening matchday against Nantes and scored twice again in his second consecutive home game vs Saint-étienne, before taking his tally to five league goals this evening.

The 20-year-old opened his goalscoring account for the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena.