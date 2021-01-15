By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osihmen has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time two weeks after spending the Yuletide season in Lagos.

His Italian club side, Napoli, via twitter confirmed this yesterday evening after his third test returned positive. “The COVID-19 test taken by Victor Osimhen this morning has come back positive. He will be tested again over the coming days,” the Naples wrote.

Osimhen, who many believed contracted the raging virus following the reckless attitude he displayed while staging his 22nd birthday party in an undisclosed location in Lagos, will be out of action till further notice. Before testing positive for the dreaded disease, the former Lille goal king had been nursing a shoulder injury he sustained while featuring for Nigeria during the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying series against Sierra Leone last November.