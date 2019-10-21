Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena for making “wild and miserable” fabrications about arms stockpile against the party.

But Nabena has insisted that the PDP was stockpiling arms and has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze the accounts of the state government and probe the alleged diversion of N17.5 billion for election purposes.

Bayelsa PDP chairman, Moses Cleopas, in a statement on Sunday said Oshiomhole and other leaders of the APC were making the wild allegations as a ploy to justify the plot to deploy soldiers to rig the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He said that Bayelsans would resist any attempt by the APC to deploy soldiers to rig the gubernatorial election as they did in the last National Assembly election in the state where soldiers allegedly killed and maimed innocent people.

The PDP Chairman called on Nigerians to ignore the APC allegation which according to him, were inspired by the desperation of the party to cause mischief.

Cleopas, said that it was absurd and ridiculous for Oshiomhole and Nabena, to make wild allegations about arms stockpile against the PDP when the Bayelsa APC has a sordid reputation that reeks of violence.

He stressed that Bayelsans and Nigerians are aware of the fact that the APC is a party of militant and cultists in Bayelsa State with a sickening penchant for violence.

Cleopas challenged Oshiomhole to disclose to the well meaning Nigeria public where the said arms were imported from, who imported them and where they are being kept.

Nabena said he had it on good authority that the N17.5 billion was illegally withdrawn on the orders of the PDP leadership to prosecute the Bayelsa governorship election.