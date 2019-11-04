The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has again shifted its governorship rally for Nembe Local Government Area.

It had earlier shifted the Nembe rally because of fear of escalation of violence after a violent clash between supporters of the party and members of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Diri/Lawrence campaign organisation, Jonathan Obuebite in a statement said the Nembe rally was postponed to allow its candidate, Senator Douye Diri attend a crucial meeting with the Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

“This is to inform all Stakeholders, members, supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the people of KOLGA and Nembe Local Government Areas respectively, that the Campaign Rallies slated to hold on Monday, November 4th 2019 in Kolokuma/Okpokuma and on Thursday 7th November 2019, in Nembe Local Government Area has been postponed.

The shift in date is due to a crucial meeting between the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inspector General of Police, political parties and their Gubernatorial candidates on the 7th of November 2019.

“The crux of this all important meeting is to ensure the smooth conduct of a free, fair, credible and violent free election and also a safer Bayelsa during the polls.