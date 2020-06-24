Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested a-22-year old boy, Ikechukwu Okoli from Ndikilionwu village in Orumba North local government area of the state for allegedly defiling a-10-year old girl.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect allegedly defiled the 10-year old girl in his room at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the arrest said the Commissioner of Police John Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

“Following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Isiuwulu Division arrested one Ikechukwu Okoli aged 22years native of Ndilionwu village in Orumba North LGA but reside at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect had on the same date allegedly defiled a ten years old girl in his room. Scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of her hymen was confirmed.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police John B.Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution”Mohammed said.