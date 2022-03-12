By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, marked his 2022 Annual Thanksgiving Day with a difference.

The cleric dished out gifts, ranging from cash to cars, tricycles to many, just as he doled out scholarship awards and facilitated jobs to hundreds of youth. It was like a carnival with people trooping from all walks of life. There were representations from the Police, Customs and the armed forces.

The event, which held at the International Headquarters of the church at Oke-Afa, Ejigbo, Lagos State, had juju music superstar, King Sunny Ade entertaining the guests. Also in attendance were Honourable Jude Emeka Omobowale Idimogu representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 02 at the Lagos House of Assembly; Lola Abiola Edewor, a political stalwart in Lagos, Dr Oladipupo Oke, a popular political leader in Ijaiye- Ojokoro Local Council Development Area and several others.

Ayodele had mentioned long ago that he would be giving out cars to celebrate his annual thanksgiving day. It would be remembered that he did the same last year during his annual thanksgiving by giving out cars to two prominent journalists who have done excellently well in their career.

While presenting the car gifts to the journalists, Primate Ayodele described the beneficiaries as excellent professionals who have engaged in selfless services in their field. Ten other journalists also N200, 000 each. Tricycles were also made available to many. A popular gospel artiste also got a car gift from the cleric.

Many members and non-members of the church went home smiling after benefiting from Primate Ayodele’s philanthropy. About 1000 JAMB/WAEC/GCE forms, tricycles, relief materials, accommodation fees, tuition fees, refrigerators, grinding machines and many other items were given out to celebrate the prophet’s annual thanksgiving.

He also presented industrial equipment to women who needed to be contributing to the family upkeep rather than relying solely on their husbands.

“I have done my part, and what I feel I should do like helping people, building people, that is what I stand for. I help you say what the lord says, that is all, either you now take it or you don’t take it, it’s none of my business. I am fulfilled because I am doing what I am supposed to do. I am not a member of any of these popular religious organizations. I say the truth and will continue to say the truth. I don’t fear death, I don’t fear anything, I stand for peace, and I speak the word of peace. If you like, you take it. If you don’t like it, do not take it.

“By April, whoever will become Nigeria’s President, I am going to tell you. And I am going to do the second part of the empowerment of the press for the year by November. I am going to empower two more gentlemen of the press with two vehicles. Ten others will also benefit. I promised that in the next 10 years, I would have given about 100 cars to journalists. And I will keep doing this till I leave this world.

“I am not saying anything, if our prophecy fails, write it. If I call you to change it, blast me. But when you don’t hear from me, you see any alarming prophecy, you have the right to ask, and I will tell you.

“I will keep appreciating you, those I have not touched their lives among you, you just wait. You cannot have everything at the same time. Your own time will surely come,” the Primate stated.

While speaking to journalists, Idimogu commended Primate Ayodele’s philanthropic gestures.

“How many of us that are in government can pull what this man is doing here? He is a man of the people and such a man should not be left alone to do the government job. If I am to do what he is doing, I would need government support. But he is doing it alone. Let me tell you that he is also constructing roads for the community. Primate is a man of the people and true man of God,” he stated.