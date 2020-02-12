George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Indigenes of Imo State under the aegis of Concerned Imo citizens have staged another protest rally calling on the Supreme Court justices to speedily review and reverse the January 14, 2020 judgement which ousted Emeka Ihedioha and declared Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the governor. They described the ruling as the height of injustice to the people of the state.

Our correspondent reports that attempts by some to thugs to scuttle the protest by making a bonfire with tyres apparently to prevent the protesters from coming out of the Ugwu Ekwema hall along the Egbu road where they had assembled failed as they were chased away and their burning tyres extinguished by the protesters to make way for motorists.

The convener of the Concerned Imo citizens, Engr. Kingsley Onwubiko while addressing the protesters said that the Supreme Court judgement which had declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor had not only destabilise the state but brought sadness and agony to the entire people as the mandate freely given to Ihedioha had been snatched.

He insisted that the people will continue to protest until the justices of the apex court right their wrongs by setting aside what be described as a great injustice to the people of the state.

“We are here today to continue with the protest against the injustice done to the people of the state. Since that unfortunate judgement by the justices of the Supreme Court on January 14, 2020, the state has been in distress because all development has stopped; even the investors that had come to the state as well as development partners have all left.

“We are protesting because what the Supreme Court judgement did was to unjustly sack our liberator who liberated the state from Iberiberism and restored the pride of the people. So, we are asking the apex court to speedily review and reverse the mistake which it made by declaring a man who had finished fourth as governor of the state,” maintaining that doing so will “save the people of the state from further agony and disillusionment as well as to restore the confidence of the people of Nigeria in the judiciary.”

Onwubiko maintained that the Supreme Court having realised its mistake should do the needful by restoring the Emeka Ihedioha who has the mandate of Imo people.”

Also, Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) popular musician and the convener of OUR MUMU DON DO, said that Imo people are not satisfied with apex court’s judgement which he said was a miscarriage of justice and appealed to the justices of the Supreme Court to correct their mistake.

“There has been a miscarriage of justice and we are pleading that the Supreme Court should look into that mistake and see how to correct it. There is so much injustice going on in Nigeria and part of the responsibility of government is to take care of its citizens but what you see is systematic endemic injustice and we must fight it.”

He maintained that the justices of the apex court who are humans are liable to make a mistake and that having realised their mistakes, they have no other option but to correct same.

“I have come here today because Imo State belongs to all of us and we will not allow anybody to poke his fingers into our eyes.

“My late father had always told me to fight against injustice where ever it rears its ugly head and that is where I am here today. So we appeal to the honourable justices of the Supreme Court to reverse the unfortunate mistake which is what the Imo people are asking for.”

