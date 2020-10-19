John Adams Minna

For the second time in one week, protesting youths in Niger state have blocked the busy Minna-Suleja highway to continue their protests, insisting this time around that until their key four points demands are met, they will not leave the road.

The placard carrying youths, numbering well over 1,000 took to the highway as early as 7:00am and blocked the entry city gate to Minna, the state capital.

All travelers to and from the Minna were seen stranded, looking helplessly as the protesters gathered in their numbers with policemen watching from distance.